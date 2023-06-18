Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 9682)

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 7682)

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068)

Brown’s St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913)

Brown’s Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Rihan Avenue, San Ġwann (2137 2195)

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George Street, St Julian’s (2131 3535)

Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535)

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038)

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462)

Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Triq il-Qadi, Żejtun (2167 8039)

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781)

Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Misraħ il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648)

Whites Pharmacy, BLK A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833)

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233)

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view https://www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Naxxar parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.