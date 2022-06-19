Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);
Remedies Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2124 5627);
Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);
Marrit Pharmacy, May 1 Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara (2148 8613);
St Matthew’s Pharmacy, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);
St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);
Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722);
Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);
M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);
Promenade Pharmacy, Pioneer Road, Buġibba (2744 1160);
Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2167 3811);
Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30, tal-Ħofra Street, Żabbar (2167 6263);
Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);
Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);
Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Road, Rabat (2145 5479);
Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);
Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Imġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).
Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.
Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster
Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żebbuġ parish church and at the Xewkija Community Health Clinic today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.
