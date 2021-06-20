Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366);

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, Main Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);

Naxxar Pharmacy, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438);

Health & Co Pharmacy, Erba’ Mwieżeb Street, St Paul’s Bay (7979 0119);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703) Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Sharon’s Pharmacy, 6, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300);

Gudja Pharmacy, Parish Priest Street c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422);

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

St John Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Holy Rood Church, Sant’ Andrija, Żabbar, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present ID card. For enquiries: 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.