Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Road, Marsa (2123 5595);

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);

Marrit Pharmacy, 1st May Street, Fleur-de-Lys (2148 8613);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366);

Lourdes Pharmacy, Triq in-Naxxar, San Ġwann;

Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 172, Main Street, Lija (2141 4051);

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);

Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala;

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Anici Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Vella Pharmacy, 15, 13th December Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the main square in Żabbar and at Xewkija health centre, between 8.30am and 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.