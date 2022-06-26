Empire Pharmacy (Branch), 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Street, Birkirkara (2148 8884)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġġ Street, Tal-Ibraġġ (2137 0141)

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Smiths (Pama) Pharmacy, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818)

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Street c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811)

Anici Pharmacy, 6, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300)

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294)

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449)

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mgr Michael Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681)

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near Santa Luċija local council offices today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.