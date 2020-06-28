New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813);
Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);
Lantern Pharmacy, Kebbies Square, Sta Venera (2144 4648);
Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);
Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);
Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479);
Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);
Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);
Tat-Tarġa Pharmacy, Plot no.2, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 3141);
El Medina Chemist, Maskli Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);
Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Street c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);
St Peter Pharmacy, Sebbelika Street, Żabbar (2166 3750);
Green Cross Pharmacy, 8, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723); Remedies Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);
De Rohan Pharmacy, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274);
Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919, Street, Victoria (2155 7819);
Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).
Pharmacy at MIA: Open from 8am to 7pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Pembroke parish square and Xewkija health centre today 8.30am - 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. If you feel healthy, donate blood. Bring your ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313, or 7930 7307.
