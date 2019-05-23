Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);

Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Vjal ir-Rihan, San Ġwann (2137 2195);

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);

St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 1, Zakkak Street, Mosta (2141 7593);

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available today at Saqqajja square, Rabat, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.