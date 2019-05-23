Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);
National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);
Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);
Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);
St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);
Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Vjal ir-Rihan, San Ġwann (2137 2195);
Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);
St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 1, Zakkak Street, Mosta (2141 7593);
St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);
Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);
Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);
Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028);
Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);
Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
Blood donation
■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available today at Saqqajja square, Rabat, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.
