Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (92144 3406);

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);

JV’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi;

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);

Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Santa Luċija Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

Bellavista Pharmacy, 88, Hortan Street, Marsascala;

Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761);

The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Anici Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).



The pharmacy at Malta International Airport opens between 8am and 7pm.



The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours seven days a week.



The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.



The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

