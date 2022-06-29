Floriana Dispensary, 29, Triq Vincenzo Dimech, Floriana (2123 3034);
Thomas’ Pharmacy, 796, Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Ħamrun (2123 8018);
St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Triq il-Kbira, Qormi (2144 3045);
Pharmaplus, Triq Ganu, Birkirkara (2149 2958);
Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Triq Sir Patrick Stuart, Ġżira (2133 2080);
Potter Chemists Ltd, Triq Wilga, Paċeville (2136 3244);
The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Triq Sir Adrian Dingli, Sliema (2133 0376);
Victory Pharmacy, 16, Pjazza il-Vitorja, Naxxar (2141 2454);
St Catherine Pharmacy, Triq id-Dielja k/m Triq Santa Katerina, Attard (2141 3442);
St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Dawret il-Gżejjer, Buġibba (2157 1649);
St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Triq Dun Pawl, Luqa (2182 0795);
Victory Pharmacy, 32, Triq il-Vitorja, Senglea (2180 1698);
St James Pharmacy, Misraħ San Ġakbu, Żabbar (2166 6194);
St Philip Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċeppun, Għaxaq (2180 8723);
Salus Pharmacy, 21, Misraħ ir-Republika, Żurrieq (2168 0761);
St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, Triq San Ġużepp, Pietà (2123 7327);
St Anthony Pharmacy, 18 Triq il-Kbira, Rabat (2145 4187);
Castle Pharmacy, 2, Misraħ l-Indipendenza, Victoria (2155 6970);
Vella Pharmacy, 15, Triq it-13 ta’ Diċembru, Nadur (2156 6431).
Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.
Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster
Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in PAMA Shopping Village parking area, Mosta today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’Mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.
