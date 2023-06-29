Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114)

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Street, Marsa (2123 5595)

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, 60, Tumas Fenech Street c/w Mdina Road, Qormi (2148 7739)

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Street, Santa Venera (2148 2558)

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, 37-39, Adjacent Store, Triq is-Sejjieħ, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Unit 22, The Point shopping mall, Tigné Street, Sliema (2131 3233)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051)

Brown’s St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6339)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554)

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529)

Fisherman’s Cove Pharmacy, 11, Triq Tas-Silġ, Marsaxlokk (2165 1873)

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552)

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Street, Santa Venera (2123 8625)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at PAMA shopping mall, Mosta, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.