Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002)

Remedies Pharmacy, 211, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2124 5627)

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Brown’s Quad Pharmacy, The Quad Q2, Unit 3, Level 0, Mrieħel Bypass, Central Business District, Birkirkara (2144 1060)

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817)

Pembroke Pharmacy, 87, Giuseppe Malfeggiani Street, Pembroke (2137 2784)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722)

Reeds Pharmacy 191, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068)

St Louis Pharmacy, Shop 1, Bohemian Courts, Independence Avenue, Mosta (2143 1431)

Promenade Pharmacy, St Paul’s Court, Pioneers Road, Buġibba (2744 1160)

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740)

St Anne Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala (2163 7615)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Triq il-Gurġier, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Remedies Pharmacy, 2, Triq l-Imterrqa, Mqabba (2164 1133)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023, visit www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Lourdes Band Club, San Ġwann, and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.