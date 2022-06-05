Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1118)

De Rohan Pharmacy, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151)

Brown’s Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Rihan Avenue, San Ġwann (2137 2195)

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George Street, St Julian’s (2137 8657)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

Iklin Pharmacy, Geroni­mo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741)

El Medina Chemist, Masks Street, Qawra (2157 6308)

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408)

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671)

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xagħjra (2166 0300)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 8, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366)

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170)

Pisani Pharmacy, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Qawra parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.