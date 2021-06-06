Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8623);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Street, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, Tagliaferro Mansions, Princess Margaret Street, Msida (2134 6547);

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġġ Street, Tal-Ibraġġ, Swieqi (2137 0141);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Unit 22, Triq Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Square, Naxxar (2141 2454);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2167 3811);

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503);

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Safi parish church square and Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.