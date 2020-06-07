Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1188);

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);

St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);

Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);

St Andrew’s Dispensary, Qasam Street, Swieqi (2137 6153);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 172, Main Street, Lija (2141 4051);

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitrius Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open from 9am to 12pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Żurrieq and Xewkija health centres tomorrow from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily, including public holidays, from 8am to 6pm. If you feel healthy, donate blood. Bring your ID Card with you. For enquiries call 2206 6201, freephone 8007 4313, or 7930 7307. www.facebook.com.mt/bloodmalta.