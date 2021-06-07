Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034);

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);

Brown’s Medical Plaza Pharmacy, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Vjal ir-Rihan, San Ġwann (2137 2195);

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);

Brown’s St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6339);

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street, c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784);

Smiths PAMA Pharmacy, PAMA Shopping Mall, Mosta (2141 7593);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

Sharon’s Pharmacy, 111, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761);

The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Anici Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Mellieħa parish square today between 8.30am and 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily 8am to 6pm.

Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.