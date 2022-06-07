Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);

O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel Street, Gżira (2133 0268);

J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406);

Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

Santa Luċija Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111);

MC’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781);

St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke’s Road, Pietà (2124 1293);

White’s Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of the Civic Centre, in parish square, Siġġiewi today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’Mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.