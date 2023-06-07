Empire Pharmacy, 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Vivien Pharmacy, Patri Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884)

Collis Williams - St Mark’s Pharmacy, Paul Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790)

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Balluta Square, St Julian’s (2131 7888)

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243)

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204)

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833)

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546)

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30, Triq il-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2779 1321)

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Highland Pharmacy, Parish Priest Franġisk Vella Street, Żebbuġ (2156 4553)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 visit https://www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or https://www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the car park at PAMA Shopping Complex, Valletta Road, Mosta, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.