Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

The Local Dispensary, Canon K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);

St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke’s Road, Pietà (2124 1293);

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);

Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

St Monica Pharmacy, Bereux, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

St Peter Pharmacy, Sebbellika Street, Żabbar (2166 3750);

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);

Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944);

The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Nadur Pharmacy, 28th April 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).

Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at MIA is open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Żabbar parish church square and at the Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.