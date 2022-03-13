Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623)

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Retail Outlet, Level 0, 135, Central Business Centre, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s (2133 3886)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Unit 22, Tigné Street, Sliema (2131 3233)

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875)

Smiths (Pama) Pharmacy, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818)

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529)

Polymer Pharmacy, Xagħjra Street, Żabbar (2167 6263)

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251)

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Qawra parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.