Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034);

Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

Marrit Pharmacy, 1st May Street, Fleur-de-Lys (2148 8613);

Remedies Pharmacy, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649);

Mensija Pharmacy, 92, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275);

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051);

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);

Smiths PAMA Pharmacy, PAMA Shopping Mall, Mosta (2141 7593);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Santa Luċija Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

St Anne Pharmacy, Qaliet Street, Marsascala (2163 7615);

Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);

Spiżerija Ħal-Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at 16th September Square, Mosta, today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.