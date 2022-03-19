Regent Pharmacy, 70, Triq Merkanti, Valletta (2124 5135);

Remedies Pharmacy, 678, Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Ħamrun (2124 5627);

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, Triq San Bastjan, Qormi (2148 7020);

Collis Williams – St Mark’s Pharmacy, Triq P. Borg Olivier c/w Triq Gianni Vella, Swatar (2144 0790);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Triq il-Marina, Msida (2124 4366);

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Pjazza Balluta, St Julian’s (21317888);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Unit 22, Triq Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 2, Triq Antonio Schembri, Attard (2143 6348);

Brown’s Naxxar Centre Pharmacy, Vjal il-21 ta’ Settembru, Naxxar (2141 1438);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Triq l-Imħar, Qawra (2158 0881);

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Pjazza Antoine De Paule, Paola (2182 6408);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Misraħ l-Arċisqof Gozni, Kalkara (2167 3811);

St James Pharmacy, Misraħ San Ġakbu, Żabbar (2166 6194);

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Triq Birżebbuġa, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Triq Nikola Zammit, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, Triq il-Kulleġġ, Rabat Malta (2145 4274);

Fontana Pharmacy, Triq il-Għajn, Fontana (2156 6979);

St John Pharmacy, 85, Triq l-Indipendenza, Xewkija (2156 3052).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the parking area next to the Rotunda Basilica, Mosta today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’Mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.