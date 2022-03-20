Empire Pharmacy (Branch), 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898)

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625)

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 30, Fleur-De-Lys Street, Santa Venera (2148 2558)

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920)

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilga Street, Paceville (2136 3244)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sagħjtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198)

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462)

Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2167 3811)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322)

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, Santa Marija Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street, c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274)

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the square next to Żejtun parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.