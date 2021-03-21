Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

The Local Dispensary, Can Karm Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);

O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel de Vilhena Street, Gżira (2133 0268);

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, Main Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Sta Margherita Pharmacy, Qalbiena Mostin Avenue, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

Felice Pharmacy, 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);

Brittania Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);

42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Qawra parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.