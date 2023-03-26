Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018)

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459)

Ħerba Pharmacy, 166, Psaila Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1176)

JV’s Pharmacy, 8, Swieqi Road, Swieqi (2137 1062)

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492)

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442)

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Triq l-Imħar, Qawra (2158 0881)

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Street, Tarxien (2167 2757)

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529)

St Anne Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala (2163 7615)

Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278)

Remedies Pharmacy, 2 Triq L-Imterrqa, Mqabba (2164 1133)

Regal Pharmcay, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Pisani Pharmacy, Triq Ta’ Ċenċ, Sannat (2156 4447)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 https://www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster/, www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the Qormi local council and Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313.