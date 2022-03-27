Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1118)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697)

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513)

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, Qasam Street, Ibraġġ (2137 1062)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635)

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875)

Sta Margherita Pharmacy, Qalbiena Mostin Avenue, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426)

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881)

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408)

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Street c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322)

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Cavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048)

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170)

St John Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.