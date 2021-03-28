Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Retail Outlet, Level 0, 135, Central Business Centre, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s (2133 3886);

Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);

St Mary Pharmacy, Mġarr Dispensing Chemists, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Il-Mina l-Kbira Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

Polymer Pharmacy, Xagħjra Street, Żabbar (2167 6263);

Pompei Pharmacy, Fishermen’s Promenade, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Abela Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Għargħar 1979 Street, close to St George parish church, Qormi, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.