Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);
Lister Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2124 5627);
Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);
Brown’s Pharmacy 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884);
Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366);
Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);
Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);
St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);
Smiths PAMA Pharmacy, PAMA Shopping Mall, Mosta (2141 7593);
Euro Chemist, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);
De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);
White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);
St Anne Pharmacy, Qaliet Street, Marsascala (2163 7615);
St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Qadi Street, Żejtun (2167 8039);
Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);
Spiżerija Ħal-Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);
Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);
Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).
Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 8am to 6pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Swatar parish church square tomorrow, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.
