Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Triq il-Ferrovija, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Street, San Ġwann (2137 3275);

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);

Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Ċavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);

De Rohan Pharmacy 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Nadur Pharmacy, 28th April 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the far end of the caravans site in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’Mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.