Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477)

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221)

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, Main Street, Sliema (2133 2243)

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741)

Smiths (Pama) Pharmacy, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554)

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412)

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671)

Felice Pharmacy, 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939)

Fisherman’s Cove Pharmacy, 11, Tas-Silġ Street, Marsaxlokk (2165 1873)

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Indepence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022, visit: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.