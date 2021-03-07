Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 30, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366);

Mensija Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Street, San Ġwann (2137 3275);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Unit 22, Tigné Street, Sliema (2131 3233);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

St James Pharmacy, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194);

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2189 8728);

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761);

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Joyce’s Pharmacy, Settember 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Parish Square, Qrendi, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.