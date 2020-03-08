Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);

St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);

Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);

Pembroke Pharmacy, 87, Giuseppe Malfeggiani Street, Pembroke (2137 2784);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875);

Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788);

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311);

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Tony’s Pharmacy, Qbajjar Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Naxxar parish church, today 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.