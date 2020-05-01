Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);
Cosmed Pharmacy, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 5991);
Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);
Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513);
Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080);
Ta’ Giorni Pharmacy, Shop 2, Triq Lapsi, St Julian’s (2133 3886);
Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535);
Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);
Smiths PAMA Pharmacy, PAMA Shopping Mall, Mosta (2141 7593);
St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islet Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);
Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);
Milia’s Pharmacy, Kottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Felice Dispensary 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);
St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);
Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781);
Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);
Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);
Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);
Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).
Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 8am to 6pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.
Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be today outside the Siġġiewi Local Council offices, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.
