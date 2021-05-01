Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

The Local Dispensary, Can. K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);

St Luke’s Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293);

Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilga Street, Paceville (2136 3244);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);

Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

St Monica Pharmacy, 157, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Polymer, Xagħjra Street, Żabbar (2167 6263);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Qadi Street, Żejtun (2167 8039);

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Street, Sannat (2156 4447).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Siġġiewi parish church today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.