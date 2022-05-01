Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623)

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, Qasam Street, Ibraġġ (2137 1062)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Unit 22, Tigné Street, Sliema (2131 3233)

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Medicine Chest Pharamcy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204)

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276)

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

MC Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962)

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294)

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761)

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mikiel Azzoppardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681)

White’s Pharmacy, Blk A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833)

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Marsascala parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.