Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);

Mayer Pharmacy, 33, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront, Msida (2133 1732);

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485);

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manuel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4723);

M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833);

Promenade Pharmacy, St Paul’s Court, Pioneer Road, Buġibba (2744 1160);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Cilia’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391);

The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajn­sielem (2720 3615).

Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at MIA is open from 9am to 12pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Żebbuġ parish square and Xewkija health centre, tomorrow from 8.30am to 1pm. If you feel healthy, get your ID Card and donate blood.