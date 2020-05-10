Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034);
Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);
Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);
Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);
Mayer Pharmacy, 33, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront, Msida (2133 1732);
San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485);
Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manuel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4723);
M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);
St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833);
Promenade Pharmacy, St Paul’s Court, Pioneer Road, Buġibba (2744 1160);
Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Cilia’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);
Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311);
Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391);
The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);
Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);
Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).
Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at MIA is open from 9am to 12pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Żebbuġ parish square and Xewkija health centre, tomorrow from 8.30am to 1pm. If you feel healthy, get your ID Card and donate blood.
