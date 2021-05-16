Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567);

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);

JV’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Road, Attard (2143 6531);

Reeds Pharmacy 191, September 21st Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068);

Promenade Pharmacy, Pioneers Road, Buġibba (2744 1160);

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea(2180 1698);

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Cosniglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Pama Commercial Complex, Mosta, today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.