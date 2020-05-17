Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);
Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);
Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);
O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel Street, Gżira (2133 0268);
Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776);
Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Millner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);
Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);
St Louis Pharmacy, Calì Street, Mosta (2143 2802);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);
Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);
Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);
Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250);
Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);
Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).
Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at MIA is open from 9am to 12pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Qawra parish church square tomorrow from 8.30am to 1pm. If you feel healthy, get your ID Card and donate blood.
