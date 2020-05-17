Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);

O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel Street, Gżira (2133 0268);

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776);

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Millner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

St Louis Pharmacy, Calì Street, Mosta (2143 2802);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250);

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).

Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at MIA is open from 9am to 12pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Qawra parish church square tomorrow from 8.30am to 1pm. If you feel healthy, get your ID Card and donate blood.