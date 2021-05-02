Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034);

Trinity Pharmacy, 32 Marsa Street, Marsa (2123 5595);

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);

Marrit Pharmacy, May 1 Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara (2148 8613);

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485);

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722);

Brown’s St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);

Medicine Chest Pharamcy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Luqa parish church today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.