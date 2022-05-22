Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

Trinity Pharmacy, 32 Marsa Street, Marsa (2123 5595)

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162)

Marrit Pharmacy, First of May Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara (2148 8613)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327)

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George Street, St Julian’s (2137 8657)

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369)

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Track, Attard (2143 6531)

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2167 3811)

Bellavista Pharmacy, 88, Hortan Street, Marsascala (2163 3788)

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447)

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Safi parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.