Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);

Cosmed Pharmacy, Soccors, 7, Franciscans Street in Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 5991);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151);

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);

Mrabat Pharmacy, Imrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Street, Tarxien (2167 2757);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

St Peter Pharmacy, Sebbelika Street, Żabbar (2166 3750);

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Cosniglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

De Rohan Pharmacy, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be behind St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313, 7930 7307.