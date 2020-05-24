Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327);

J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875);

Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Street, Naxxar (2141 2454);

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);

St Monica Pharmacy, Bereux, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848);

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994);

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);

Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open from 9am to 12pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Safi parish square and at Xewkija health centre tomorrow from 8.30am to 1pm. If you feel healthy, get your ID Card and donate blood. For queries, call 7930 7307 or 8007 4313 .