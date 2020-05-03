Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);
Cosmed Pharmacy, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 5991);
Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Triq il-Ferrovija, Santa Venera (2148 2856);
St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151);
Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366);
Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Vjal ir-Rihan, San Ġwann (2137 2195);
Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);
Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);
Reeds Pharmacy, 191, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068);
Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);
Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);
Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);
Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761);
Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);
Xagħra Pharmacy, 157, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140).
Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 9am to noon.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.
Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be in Luqa parish church square today, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID card and donate blood.
