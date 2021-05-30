Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);

Melita Pharmacy, 72-74 St George’s Road, St Julian’s (2137 8657);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875);

St Louis Pharmacy, Shop 1, Bohemian Courts, Independence Avenue, Mosta (2143 2802);

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Triq il-Mina l-Kbira, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

Bellavista Pharmacy, 88 Hortan Street, Marsascala (2163 3788);

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Cavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Żebbuġ parish church today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.