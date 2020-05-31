Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);
San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1188);
Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);
Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513);
Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);
San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borg Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);
Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535);
Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);
Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);
Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);
Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);
White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);
Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);
Gudja Pharmacy, Triq il-Kappillan c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422);
St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);
St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).
Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at MIA is open from 9am to 12pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Mellieha parish church square between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, get your ID Card and donate blood.
