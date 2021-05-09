Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

Collis Williams - St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790);

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1177);

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Millner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xagħjra (2166 0300);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);

Spiżerija Ħal Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Smiths Pharmacy at PAMA, Mosta (2141 7593): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żabbar parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.