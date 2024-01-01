Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 9682)

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 7682)

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068)

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 25, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426)

Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Imrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535)

Brown’s Pharmacy, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652)

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038)

Promenade Pharmacy, St Paul’s Court, Pioneer Road, Buġibba (2744 1160)

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

St Anne Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala (2163 7615)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Triq il-Qadi, Żejtun (2167 8039)

Remedies Pharmacy, 2, Triq l-Imterrqa c/w Santa Marija Convoy Street, Mqabba (2164 1133)

Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Misraħ il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Highland Pharmacy, 5-6 Parish priest Dun Franġisk Vella, Żebbuġ (2156 4553)

St John Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: During January, other pharmacies may open. For details view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ and www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: There will be no mobile blood unit available today. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present ID card. Enquiries: 8007 4313 / 7930 7307.