Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034);

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 7682);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

D’Argen’s Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);

Pembroke Pharmacy, 87, Giuseppe Malfeggiani Street, Pembroke (2137 2784);

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722);

St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);

St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);

St Monica Pharmacy, 157, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xgħajra (2703 2296);

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Cavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);

De Rohan Pharmacy, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Pembroke parish church today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.