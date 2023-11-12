Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 9682)

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477)

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162)

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 25, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426)

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369)

Brown’s Pharmacy, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652)

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Street, Mosta (2141 1197)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408)

Pillhouse Pharmacy, 200, Welcome Street, Fgura (2180 3008)

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xagħjra (2166 0300)

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031)

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028)

Remedies Pharmacy and Clinics, Campus Hub, University of Malta, Msida (2397 6680)

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Highland Pharmacy, 5-6, Parish Priest Dun Franġisk Vella Street, Żebbuġ (2156 4553)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023: www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żabbar parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.