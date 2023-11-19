Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114)

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Street, Marsa (2123 5595)

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, 60, Tumas Fenech Street c/w Mdina Road, Qormi (2148 7739)

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġġ Street, Tal-Ibraġġ, Swieqi (2137 0141)

Brown’s Pharmacy, The Point shopping mall, Unit 22, Tigné Street, Sliema (2131 3233)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Brown’s St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6339)

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462)

Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685)

Fisherman’s Cove Pharmacy, 11, Triq Tas-Silġ, Marsaxlokk (2165 1873)

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781)

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Street, Santa Venera (2123 8625)

Whites Pharmacy, Blk A, Town Centre, Mtarfa (2145 2833)

Abela’s Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023: www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Attard parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.