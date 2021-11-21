Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682)

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045)

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913)

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449)

Retail Outlet, Level 0, 135, Central Business Centre, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s (2133 3886)

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369)

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sagħjtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198)

El Medina Chemist, Maskli Street, Qawra (2157 6308)

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893)

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529)

St Peter Pharmacy, Sebbelika Street, Żabbar (2166 3750)

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133)

Spiżerija Ħal Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919, Victoria (2155 7819)

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Holy Rood church, St Andrea Area, Żabbar, and at Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.